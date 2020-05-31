Kylie Jenner vs Forbes: Breaking down the makeup mogul's actual net worth

Kylie Jenner has locked horns with the Forbes magazine over her former billionaire status, which no longer belongs to her, after an explosive report published by the site unraveled shocking claims.

The matter ensued when Kylie got dropped off the list of billionaires by Forbes, which stated that the makeup mogul had been lying all along in order to appear wealthier than she actually is, while inflating the success of her brand's profit and forging taxes in the due process.

All of this has left people thinking about the actual net worth of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's youngest member.

According to the bombshell report by Forbes, Kylie's net worth, as of 2020, stands at $900 million, hence her revoked billionaire status.

In a given year, Kylie earns around $40 – $100 million from her various endeavours. The vast majority of her net worth comes from a cosmetics company called Kylie Cosmetics. However, in November 2019, Kylie sold 51% of her company to Coty Inc. for $600 million.

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, as of May 2020, although Kylie earned around $340 million after taxes from the sale, the value of her remaining 45% stake in the brand has gone down significantly.

Contrary to Forbes' estimate of Kylie's net worth being $900 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported it is in fact $700 million only.

Following is a breakdown of Kylie's yearly net worth milestones:

2011 $300,000

2013 $2,000,000

2014 $4,000,000

2016 $10,000,000

2017 $50,000,000

2018 $200,000,000

2019 $300,000,000