Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's biggest adjustments after LA move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still in the process of settling down after moving to Los Angeles, and as reported earlier, the two are making an array of adjustments.

According to Ladies of London’s Marissa Hermer, the biggest adjustments that the Duke and Duchess will be making are mostly positive.

Talking from experience, Hermer who herself moved to LA, revealed to Us Weekly, "Most of the adjustments are only positive. Blue skies, sunshine, space. All of those wonderful things, wonderful places. London is the most magical city in the world, but the LA lifestyle I think is worth moving for. It’s what [my family] moved for.”

The public relations expert added that “the feeling of being far from home is hard,” but believes that there are “different ways that you can manage” the changes.

“Equally, you can build a family with your friends wherever you go. For anyone who moves internationally away from their family,” she noted, “I think it’s just setting up your little community wherever you go, which is something that [my family and I have] done here. My family’s down in Orange County, so that’s helpful.”

Hermer added that as a parent, the US is the better country to raise your kid/s in.

“Cars are bigger, streets are bigger, refrigerators are bigger, pantries are bigger, garages are bigger. I can probably feed my family … from the food in my house for weeks, whereas in London … refrigerators are smaller there," she said.

Earlier in January, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to move to Los Angeles from the UK, in pursuit of an independent life.