close
Sun May 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

AFP
May 31, 2020

Floyd killing: Trump slams violence by ´looters and anarchists´

World

AFP
Sun, May 31, 2020

CENTRE SPATIAL KENEDY, ETATS-UNIS:  US President Donald Trump on Saturday denounced overnight violence in the city of Minneapolis as the work of "looters and anarchists" as protesters across the country decried the death of African American George Floyd in the hands of police.

"The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy," Trump said from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida where he watched the liftoff of a crewed space flight, adding that Floyd´s memory had been dishonored by "rioters, looters and anarchists."

Latest News

More From World