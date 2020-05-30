Harry, Meghan’s new book could hit royals like a ‘dynamite’ and escalate tensions

Ever since news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming explosive biography came afloat, royal fans have been anxiously waiting to hear their side of the story.

And while the tell-all book would most definitely clear the air around certain speculations going rife, experts have now warned that it may also deepen the rift that the couple has with the British royal family.

Richard Fitzwilliam during a conversation with Daily Star Online issued a warning that the Sussex pair’s book may hit the royals like a “dynamite” and also cause them some “serious harm.”

He further suggested that while the two have still not officially claimed involvement in the biography, they can easily put down its publication.

"What this book has the potential to do is cause further serious harm. This obviously has the potential to be dynamite. Officially Harry and Meghan are not admitting that it is, so to speak, their side of the story,” he said.

“As far as I know they are distancing themselves, but it is perfectly well known that the two journalists involved, particularly Omid Scobie, act so to speak like an unofficial spokesperson for the duo,” he continued.

"But the interesting aspect of this book is that if you write a book called Finding Freedom, that means if you find freedom from something.”

"You have to find freedom from something, something you clearly didn't like and something you felt incarcerated in.”

"But the thing is every aspect of this book, every phrase will be picked apart to see what it says about various controversies and rumours which have beset their unhappy, as it turned out, two years as senior working members of the royal family.”

“My advice would have been not to authorise. If they didn't want this book to come out it wouldn't, so it will be seen to have their approval and I think it is totally unnecessary myself. But they don't, they see things in a totally different way,” he concluded.

The upcoming book has now been titled as Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

As per reports, the couple gave interviews for the book to the authors before they left the United Kingdom for Canada.

Dey Street Books, publisher of the biography also released a description that states, the book “goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond.”

The front cover of the book features a shot of the pair from their 2018 visit to the Sussex County.

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book will hit shelves on August 11, this year.