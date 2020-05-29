Prince William, Kate Middleton's friend makes generous donation to COVID-19 appeal

Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal friend Huge Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, has made a generous donation to Oxford University to help fund a research into the impact of COVID-19.

According to reports, the seventh Duke of Westminster has provided a donation of £1million to boost the university's funding.

Local media reported that the Duke is the Godfather of Prince George, the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The grant will be used for the research which examines COVID-19's effect on a host of areas from anxiety and stress to people being disconnected from their social, family and work lives.

In a statement, the Duke said "Mental health can affect anyone, anywhere. This crisis presents new and difficult challenges to so many people; whether that's clinicians and key workers on the front line, grieving families, children struggling to understand social isolation, or anyone already suffering from anxiety or other mental health issues."