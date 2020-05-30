The real reason why Sofia Richie, Scott Disick broke up after years of dating. Photo: E News

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick is a power couple well known for their public persona. However, reports have been circulating which claim the couple has called it quits.

According to the report by Page Six, the relationship has already “ran its course” and as a result of Scott’s "past traumas" the pair decided to skip. The source blatantly claimed, “Scott had gone back to his old ways, and Sofia got fed up.”

The report also stated, that Richie and Scott have been quarantining separately because Kourtney Kardashian made it difficult for them to maintain a relationship. “Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her, and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

This new report is in stark contrast to the previous claim by E!News which stated that the couple is on a break.

"They are definitely still spending time apart for now. Sofia wants to make sure Scott gets the help he needs before they can be in a healthy relationship but they aren't completely calling it quits just yet."