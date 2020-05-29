Bafta TV Awards: Delayed ceremony to be held virtually on July 31

The British Academy Television Awards 2020 will be broadcast from behind closed doors after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The honours are normally handed out at a glittering ceremony attended by the country's biggest TV stars. But this year, Richard Ayoade will host from a closed studio and winners will give acceptance speeches virtually.

In a statement, actor, presenter Ayoade said: "I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead."



The event had been due to take place on 17 May, but will now happen on 31 July. The nominations will be announced next Thursday.

Many of this year's major film and TV awards - including the Oscars, Bafta Film Awards and National Television Awards - took place before the virus began to wreak havoc around the globe.



They will be followed by the British Academy Television Craft Awards on July 17.The ceremony will air as-live on BBC One.