Rihanna was 'embarrassed' about dating Travis Scott which is why they kept things private

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has been the talk of town since a while with their on and off romance.

However, what many may not be aware of was his former relationship with singer Rihanna which stirred chaos all around in 2015.

The Sicko Mode rapper and the Umbrella crooner had been reportedly together but had kept their relationship under the radar.

While neither of the two had publicly admitted to their romance, the rapper’s Complex cover story for December 2015 had brought the two into the spotlight.

The publication’s writer Lawrence Schlossman had written that Scott had called off an interview that had been previously scheduled as he had been "holed up with Rihanna, his recently rumored love interest/girlfriend/friend-with-benefit."

During the interview that was later held, the outlet claimed that Scott saw Rihanna as his “muse.”

"Travis avoids directly putting a label on his budding relationship, laughing and imploring me to not 'do [me] like that, man' when I ask about it as delicately as possible," the cover story claimed.

However, the cover story that revealed startling details about the couple, irked Scott as revealed by Schlossman five years after the cover story was published.

“I broke the news about him and Rihanna, which they told me not to do,” he said in an episode of his Throwing Fits podcast.

"Apparently, what [Complex editor Joe] La Puma, our boy Joe La Puma, told me was that it hurt Complex's relationship with Travis.”

“This was in 2015, 16, I wrote this. But apparently, for the next couple of years, he would complain about that."

He revealed that Scott thought Rihanna had been ‘embarrassed’ by him which is why she wanted things to remain secret.

While it remains unknown as to why the two finally parted ways but the following year he got into a relationship with Kylie Jenner.