Tom Hanks donates more of his plasma for those fighting the coronavirus

After his recovery from the novel coronavirus, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has been doing all he can to help those still struggling to defeat the infectious disease.

The 63-year-old Forrest Gump actor and his wife Rita Wilson after donating blood earlier for COVID-19 vaccine research, have now donated their plasma which is said to be carrying coronavirus antibodies.

Turning to Instagram on Wednesday, the Sleepless in Seattle actor told his fans and followers that he donated two bags full of plasma for those in need.

“Plasmatic on 3! 1,2,3 PLASMATIC! Hanx,” he captioned the photo.

The couple became the first celebrities to announce their diagnosis early in March during their Australia tour where Hanks had been filming for a new Elvis Presley biopic.



Recalling the entire journey of him and his wife beating the virus, Hanks had earlier told on the National Defense Radio Show: “Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell.”

“I was very tired. I felt extremely achy. Uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I've never had before. Looking back, I realise I was also losing my sense of taste and smell which I didn't realize at the time,” he added.