Adam Sandler faced a near-death experience when his costars nearly 'choked' him

Sandler's costars may have crossed a line or two, going a little too rough on him

Adam Sandler earned widespread critical acclaim with his stellar performance in the 2019-released film Uncut Gems.

However, what went on behind the scenes of the Josh and Benny Safdie-directorial remained largely untold up until now.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director duo as well as the actor himself recounted an instance on the set when Sandler's costars may have crossed a line or two, going a little too rough on him in one of the scenes.

Detailing how the two costars, who played Sandler’s bodyguards, had been repeatedly beating up his character nearly “choked” him at one point.

"Sandler's so in it, he's so into the character that it started to actually get a little scary one or two times, because he's getting choked at one point in the scene and there were all these cues," said Josh Safdie.

"There was one take when Sandler was getting choked and he was trying to tap out, but the actor thought he was just being Howard so he choked harder, and Adam couldn't breathe,” he went on to say.

The filmmakers revealed that the two bodyguards were played by Keith William Richards and Tommy Kominik, who had previously not been in any films but still were quite professional with their work.