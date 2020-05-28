Rita Ora dazzles in balloon-inspired photoshoot

Singer Rita Ora looked dashing in her latest photoshoot as she sauntered across a grassy field in the sunshine, trailing bright balloons behind her.

The 29-year-old songstress seemed to be ready for a summer festival vibe on Wednesday - despite the fact they've all been cancelled amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



The singer shared the stunning photos on Instagram, in which she can be seen sporting a taupe boho halterneck, which she paired with a bright red leather skirt. Rita accessorized with kitschy gold jewellery to complete the look.

She was also snapped sitting in front of a tent, shades and a head scarf on. This is her second balloon-inspired photoshoot during lockdown after she posed up a storm in a post uploaded to Instagram on Saturday.



Pouting away, she strolled barefoot through the buttercups, showing off her dewy bronzed complexion and scraping her blonde locks back from her features.