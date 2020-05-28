Rita Ora dazzles in balloon-inspired photoshoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Rita Ora looked dashing in her latest photoshoot as she sauntered across a grassy field in the sunshine, trailing bright balloons behind her.
The 29-year-old songstress seemed to be ready for a summer festival vibe on Wednesday - despite the fact they've all been cancelled amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
The singer shared the stunning photos on Instagram, in which she can be seen sporting a taupe boho halterneck, which she paired with a bright red leather skirt. Rita accessorized with kitschy gold jewellery to complete the look.
She was also snapped sitting in front of a tent, shades and a head scarf on. This is her second balloon-inspired photoshoot during lockdown after she posed up a storm in a post uploaded to Instagram on Saturday.
Pouting away, she strolled barefoot through the buttercups, showing off her dewy bronzed complexion and scraping her blonde locks back from her features.