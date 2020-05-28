Priyanka Chopra had a tiff with her mother ahead of wedding with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in December 2018.

During the wedding preps, there was something that left the bride's mother, Madhu Chopra, majorly upset.

Revealing what it was on Ellen DeGeneres's show, PeeCee said that her mother was disappointed over the fact that she could not invite her hairdresser and jeweller to the wedding.

"For an Indian family and an Indian wedding, for sure, that’s like less. My mother was so upset with me the entire time. She was like, 'I need to have another people for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite my hairdresser?' So it was a whole conversation," Priyanka revealed.

"Usually Indian weddings are like 1,000 people at least. We only had 200 people which was mostly just family because both of us have giant families. Because I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate, about just family," the Quantico actor added. In the same interview, Ellen called out PeeCee for not inviting her to the wedding.

Priyanka replied, "We were so offended that you didn’t even respond to our invite though."

Ellen objected, "That’s not true. There was no invite." Priyanka responded, "That’s SO true. I was like, 'We’re not good enough for Ellen, she wouldn’t come to India. She doesn’t even respond anymore. Nick, you’ve had such a good relationship with her.' I was very offended for him, honestly. But I’m just the wife. I don’t really know anything."







