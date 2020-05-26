Nick Jonas shares loved-up photo from first date with Priyanka Chopra

US singer Nick Jonas shared a loved-up throwback photo from first ever date with now wife Priyanka Chopra and wrote a heartfelt note for her.



Sharing a throwback photo from their first ever date two years ago, the Ugly Truth singer wrote, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today.”

He went on to say “It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing.”

Nick Jonas further said, “I love you babe. Happy two years.”



Priyanka, who is spending quality time with Nick in US amid coronavirus pandemic, also showered love on husband saying that “I love you jaan.. best decision of my life.”

Earlier, the Sky Is Pink actress also shared first ever loved-up photo with Nick Jonas on Instagram.