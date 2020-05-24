Michelle Obama lifts up the spirits of graduating students in MTV's 'Prom-athon'

Michelle Obama gave an heartening and inspiring speech for the graduating students

Former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama recently came forth to lift the spirits of the panicked and stressed-out class of 2020.



During the MTV Prom-athon, a virtual dance experience for the graduating class, Obama gave a heartening and inspiring speech, lauding them for showing resilience.

“Hey Class of 2020! Look, I know that none of you planned on missing out on so many senior year milestones, things like sports tournaments, or prom nights,” she began.

"But I am so proud of what I've seen from you all. You're preserving through everything you're facing and look, there is no playbook for any of this, and yet you've shown creativity and resilience far beyond your years."

She further urged the students to "breathe deep, dance your heart out and enjoy this Prom-a-thon."

“You've earned it and, as always, if you know anyone who is not registered to vote, just tell them to text PROM to 56005. It might be the most important thing you do right now,” she added.

Her comments come as non-profit organization When We All Vote, co-chaired by Obama, is targeting a surge in voter participation.

Earlier, her husband and former president Barak Obama too had extended hopeful words to the graduating class in his speech for Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.