Nida Yasir, husband Yasir Nawaz and daughter test positive for coronavirus

Famed morning show host Nida Yasir, along with her husband Yasir Nawaz, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to media reports.

"Only Yasir, our daughter and I are positive, not my crew," Nida told a local publication. "I have no symptoms but Yasir has fever. My son tested negative."

Previously, reports suggested that Nida and her entire morning show crew have tested positive for coronavirus.



She had been shooting her show, Good Morning Pakistan, where the cast of drama serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman appeared as guests for promotions, including her husband Nawaz, Raza, Alizey Shah, Anam Tanveer and Noaman Sami.

Tanveer took to social media to explain that she has tested negative for the virus.

In a detailed note, she wrote, "Hi, this is to inform you I'm #AnamTanveer I have heard many rumours about that the team cast of 'Mera Dil Mera Dushman ' has got covid ! They have mentioned my name aswell so it is to inform you that Alhamdullah I'm safe, my results have been found negative I'm not Tested positive for Covid 19 though I have tested myself again just to be on the safe sidee..."

It has also been reported that Nida's entire team is being tested for COVID-19 and are asked to maintain social distancing protocols until the reports come in.

