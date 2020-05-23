Prince Harry is 'very much his mother's son', says friend

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believe that openness is incredibly important, according to the couple's friend Tom Bradby.

In an interview with The Times magazine, Tom, who interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" said Prince Harry is very much his mother's son.



He said The clip from the documentary in which Meghan said she was "not OK" was seen around 23 million tines on a website, Tom revealed.

Recalling his experience, he said the first interview I did with Harry was in Africa when he was 18. He talked about his mum and how hurt and sad he had been. Apart from his mother, I'm not sure any royal had talked that openly about their feelings before. And Meghan is cut from the same cloth. She obviously feels a bit of candour is valuable.''

Speaking Prince Harry and Prince William, he said "William and Harry have probably had the single biggest effect on reducing the stigma around mental health. To have two of the most high-profile people in the world saying that our mother died and we had pretty severe issues as a result of it is empowering for everybody.''