Does viral video really shows Prince Harry swearing on his wedding day?

A video from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony is doing the rounds on social media, with people claiming that it purports to show the the Duke of Sussex swearing while talking to his bride.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the wedding anniversary was a low-key event, fans of the couple took to social media to share throwback pictures and videos from their big day.

One of the video that surfaced on Twitter purportedly shows Prince Harry swearing on Live TV when he meets his bride at the altar.

Some social media users, however, said instead of swearing the Prince Harry told Meghan, "I'm so lucky!".

The couple is currently living in Los Angeles after they shifted from Canada to the United States.

Meghan and Prince Harry recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Archie and received greetings from Prince William and Kate Middleton too.

The couple, however, was reportedly given a cold shoulder by the British royal family on their wedding ceremony.