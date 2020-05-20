OIC condemns India's new domicile law in occupied Kashmir

Photo: File

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned India's news domicile law in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), calling it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.



"The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been following with deep concern the unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures to alter the demographics of and undermine the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," read the official statement.

Reaffirming the importance of complying with international law and UNSC resolutions, the Islamic council termed the Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020’ as 'baseless', running counter to international laws.

The organisation also urged the international community to gear up its efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan had condemned and rejected the introduction of "Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020” which it termed an attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Foreign Office, in a press release, had said that the order was another illegal step by India to settle non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory by changing the domicile laws.

"This is a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention," said the FO spokesperson. The official added that the Indian action was a continuation of India’s illegal and unilateral steps since August 5, 2019.

'Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020'



The Indian government on Wednesday had announced a new set of laws for the disputed territory that grants domicile rights to Indian citizens in the region.

According to Al Jazeera, experts and residents fear that it will alter the demographic status of the Muslim dominated territory.

The spokesperson said that the Kashmiris in the occupied territory "have out rightly rejected the new law as unacceptable.”

The Doha-based channel reported that the law allows those who have resided for 15 years in IoK or studied for seven years and appeared in Class 10/12 examinations in educational institutions located in the region are now eligible to become permanent residents.

The announcement comes nearly eight months after the Indian government stripped the region of its limited autonomy that had protected the region for decades from demographic changes.