Ruby Rose’s decision to quit DC universe as Batwoman was ‘not made lightly’

Ruby Rose’s decision to quit DC universe as Batwoman was ‘not a decision I made lightly’. Photo TVline

Ruby Rose has recently bid farewell to her career in the DC universe as Batwoman through an official statement.

The actress claimed that her decision was an extremely difficult one for her to undertake. PEOPLE quoted Ruby stating, “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season.”

She further went on to say, "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.”

She went on to thank the enterprise for the opportunity, stating, “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success. I am truly grateful.”

As soon as her statement became public, Warner Bros and the CW issued a joint statement congratulating the star on her successful contribution, a well as the future success in her career after quitting the DC universe.