Harry Styles admits One Direction’s ‘Live While We’re Young’ was ‘copied’

One Direction had swept over the world during their time together as a boyband with back-to-back hits that echoed all through the globe.

However, the heartthrobs did seem to have found themselves in a bit of a muddle on their journey to fame and stardom after one of their songs faced flak.

Many had observed that the band’s song Live While We’re Young had a similar tune to a classic punk rock song Should I Stay or Should I Go by the Clash.

Later, addressing the debacle, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles had shared their varying perspectives on the similarity.

As per MTV News, Tomlinson explained: “I assume it must be quite difficult to do a unique riff now because there have been so many songs – surely there’s only so many riffs you can pull out?”

Styles on the other hand, admitted to being copying the riff. BBC News reported that he had confessed the similarity was “kind of on purpose…it’s a great riff.”