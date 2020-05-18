'Ertugrul' actor Engin Altan Duzyatan says he loves Pakistan

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan who essays the iconic role Ertugrul has extended gratitude to his Pakistani fan base for their love and support saying he loves Pakistan.



The actor is overwhelmed on the record breaking and tremendous response from Pakistani viewers for his historical drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi and has extended love and gratitude for the Pakistani fans.

Ertugrul, who is essaying the lead role in the Turkish drama serial, turned to Instagram and shared a story after Diriliş: Ertuğrul made history, breaking the record with over 100 million views on YouTube within 18 days.

He said, “I love you Pakistan, thank you for watching us.”

Ertugrul also expressed his desire to visit Pakistan and meet his fans, saying “I hope I can come to meet all of you one day.”

Earlier, Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan, said “I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”

To another comment, She said, “lots of love from me to Pakistan.”

Turkish drama series Ertuğrul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens and its episodes are trending on YouTube every day.