Meera quarantined at hotel after returning to Pakistan

Meera returns to Pakistan, quarantined at hotel

Pakistani actress Meera, who was stuck in United States as flights were canceled due to coronavirus lockdown, returned to Pakistan on Wednesday.



According to details, the Baaji actress arrived in Lahore from Washington via foreign airline and is quarantined at a local hotel.

Meera has also confirmed her return to Pakistan on Instagram.

She said, “Thanks to Allah, I am back in Pakistan. A big shout out to Pakistan Embassy Washington and New York Consulate. You guys are amazing. You work so hard to help our fellow Pakistanis overseas. Proud of you and praying for you! Stay blessed Pakistan!”.

Meera had gone to America for the shooting of her film Long Distance.



She does not only have the lead role in Long Distance but she is involved in the upcoming movies' production as well.