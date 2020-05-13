Charlotte getting raised to be a strong leader of the future by supermom Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte despite being only four years old, has already been racking up massive attention from royal aficionados.

And if experts are to be believed, this is the making of a strong female leader of the future -- courtesy of her supermom Kate Middleton who is known to be a doting and hands-on mother to her kids.

Princess Charlotte has been observed by royal experts to be supremely confident for her age, not letting her feelings come to the surface, while Prince William too had labelled his second-born as ‘bossy’ in the past.

The grace with which Charlotte has been carrying out her royal duties alongside her mother, has been widely praised by body language experts who deem her fit to be the future crowned head.

Express quoted body language expert Alison Ward recalling the time when the Cambridges led the UK in clapping for the front line warriors of the coronavirus. She said that the princess “couldn’t wait to do her job and start off the clapping.”

“The royal couple are clearly teaching her the importance of following a job through and doing it well to be of service to the nation,” she said.

“Princess Charlotte looks behind her to check her at one point to check her family are all doing a good job of clapping and following her lead,” she added.