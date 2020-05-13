Princess Diana's former butler says 'Prince Harry married Meghan because she's like Diana'

Princess Diana’s former butler recently revealed he thinks Meghan Markle has a lot in common with the People’s Princess which is why Prince Harry married her.

Paul Burrell came forth revealing he believes Markle’s many similarities with Diana might have attracted Harry to her.

"Harry went for and married Meghan because she's like Diana," Burrell reportedly said during an interview with Closer magazine. "Both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers."

Having said that, Burrell added that even though there were similarities between the two, they might have clashed with each other, if they’d gotten a chance to meet.

"I think, possibly, they would have clashed. I imagine it would have been two strong, independent women with different views on things—it would have been a battle between Meghan's way and Diana's way,” he said.

Burell also added that he does not think Markle is an exact replica of Diana, however.

"I think the main difference between them is that Meghan has a game plan, whereas Diana was young and naïve," he added.

"Diana did the book with Andrew Morton and courted the press over the years because she didn't have a voice. And her strong-mindedness meant she cared and she felt the people of the country had a right to know what had gone on behind closed doors,” Burrell ended.