Jessie J hopeful to become a mother ‘one day’ after detailing struggle with infertility

Jessie J heaped praises on all different kinds of mothers around the world on Mother’s Day

British singer Jessie J opened up about her battle with infertility this Mother’s Day, hoping that one day, she too would have children of her own.

The Price Tag singer had first disclosed that she was unable to conceive during her London concert back in 2018 when she was in a relationship Channing Tatum.

Marking Mother’s Day this year, the singer applauded all moms and hoped for her to one day also be called a mother.

Sharing a picture of herself from her childhood, Jessie wrote: “This is me when I was a baby. One day. I will be a mother.”

She went on to pay tribute to all mothers around the globe, those who have adopted children, those freezing eggs and those who fostered.

“Mothers who have 1 child, Mothers who have 10+ children, Mothers who have adopted, Mothers who have fostered, Mothers who haven’t yet but want to one day, Mothers who know they can but are struggling, Mothers freezing eggs for when the time is right, Mothers doing endless rounds of IVF, Mothers who are younger, Mothers who are older, Mothers who are still trying, Mothers who are expecting, Mothers who have just become a mother,” she wrote.

“Whoever and wherever you are... You are so POWERFUL! Never forget your strength and the love that lives within you. My heart, my love and positive healing calm energy is being sent to YOU right now.”



“Women are INCREDIBLE! I love you ALL,” she added.

