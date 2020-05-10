Kim Kardashian celebrates first birthday of son Psalm

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian celebrated the first birthday of her youngest son Psalm, heaping praises on him.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a video clip of her son as she marked his first birthday.

She wrote, “My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!!”

Kim Kardashian further said: “Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm.”

Kim welcomed Psalm via surrogacy. She and Kanye West are also parents to North, six, Saint, four, and Chicago, two.



Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner also shared an adorable photo with Psalm and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!! You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much... thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you. It makes my day... my heart is so full of love for you ...God Bless You Psalmy ...#HappyBirthdayPsalm.”



