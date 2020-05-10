Beyoncé tests negative for COVID-19 amid her efforts for virus relief in Texas

Singing sensation Beyoncé has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, confirmed her mother Tina Knowles Lawson.

Tina had let the singer’s fans breathe a sigh of relief as she said during an appearance on Tamron Hall said that the entire family has been cleared following the earlier scare.

"We all got tested. We've gotten the results back and everybody is okay, and so I hope we can get together this Mother's Day and have dinner together—and I can actually touch them for real,” she said.

She further said how she feels “sad” over the weekend when her grandchildren usually come over: “On Sunday mornings, I got the blues."

The mother-daughter have been putting all efforts urging Houston residents to get themselves tested for the infectious disease.

They are also gearing up to launch #IDIDMYPART campaign for Mother’s Day that would encourage widespread testing for the virus to curtail the spread.

Apart from that, the Lemonade hit maker also contributed $6 million through her BeyGOOD initiative to give a helping hand to food banks in the United States.