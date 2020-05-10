Angelina Jolie’s kids determined to ‘treat her like a queen’ on Mother’s Day

Angelina Jolie is sure to get treated like a queen by her six adorable children on Mother’s Day, a source told Hollywood Life.

The actress will be showered with lots of ‘unexpected gifts’ and surprises as all six of her children are home during quarantine.

“Angelina will have all her kids with her for Mother’s Day this year and that is unexpected because Maddox was supposed to be away at school,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

“So it’s an extra gift to have them all with her and she’s not taking that for granted. The kids will treat her like a queen on Mother’s Day," it added.

“The always do. They always cook for her and there will be lots of handmade cards, which are her favourite of course. She saves every singer one, the kids all know how much that means to her,” the source further stated.

Jolie is currently co-parenting her six kids - Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne and Knox, 11 - with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

It was reported a few days ago that Pitt and Jolie have finally come to cordial terms with each other after custody battle and are in a good place.