Sat May 09, 2020
May 9, 2020

Prince Harry shares video from his new LA home

Sat, May 09, 2020

Prince Harry has shared a video from his new home in Los Angeles where he has bought a home after stepping down from his royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex sent the video to mark what would have been an opening ceremony of the Invictus Games 2020.

"Marking what would have been the opening ceremony for the Invictus GamesNL, our Patron The Duke of Sussex shares his best wishes to supporters and competitors, outlines plans this week to bring The Hague home to you," read the caption of the video posted on the official Twitter account of Invictus Games Foundation.

The Invictus Games were scheduled to open in May in The Hague but they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

