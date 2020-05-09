Elon Musk and Grimes to raise their child X Æ A-12 in gender-neutral way

Elon Musk and Grimes said they will be adopting a gender-neutral parenting style

X Æ A-12, born to Elon Musk and Grimes, will have several surprises in store through the course of their life, courtesy of their parents.

While the baby’s name itself was one to spark discussions all over the internet and even draw flak towards the new parents, the two have now stepped forward stating they will be adopting a gender-neutral parenting style.

The Canadian singer had said in an earlier YouTube livestream: "I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life.”

The concept of raising a child without attaching male or female labels to them through their physical appearance or the other gendered indications, is still slightly foreign for the world, but Musk and Grimes are persistent in defying the social norms of gender roles.

Earlier, the singer opened up about naming her child X Æ A-12 and the meaning and symbolism behind it.

Grimes explained that X is “the unknown variable," while Æ is “my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)." However, A-12 is a reference to the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which is Musk’s and her "favorite aircraft” for it possesses, "No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

However, the letter A stands for “Archangel” which also happens to be her most favourite song. The number 12, on the other hand, represents the cycles of the Chinese zodiac, with X being the year of the Metal Rat.