Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s biographer dishes the details about explosive tell-all book

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave interviews for the book to the authors before they left UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rocked the world when word got out about their explosive tell-all biography.



And now, their official biographer and royal expert Omid Scobie has some major details to disclose about the book and the two years that went behind making that book a reality.

Scobie, during an interview on ABC’s HeirPod, said: “It feels nice to finally be able to talk about it after quietly beavering away on this for such a long time."

Maggie Rulli chimed in asking: "Yes, I know how hard you've been working because we've been talking about this for a while now but you've been working on this longer than I've been in London. How long have you been on this book for?"

"This project started about two years ago and to say there have been twists and turns is, of course, an understatement,” said Scobie.

"These are things that no one expected. I don't think even Harry and Meghan, who by their own accounts struggled with the realities of the situations they were in, expected things to turn out the way they did,” he added.

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the journalists they picked for the explosive biography that will narrate their side of the story.

The upcoming book has now been titled as Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

As per reports, the couple gave interviews for the book to the authors before they left the United Kingdom for Canada.

Dey Street Books, publisher of the biography also released a description that states, the book “goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond.”

The front cover of the book features a shot of the pair from their 2018 visit to the Sussex County.

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book will hit shelves on August 11, this year.