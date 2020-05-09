Miley Cyrus’ sister Noah shuts down trolls critisizing her looks since age 12

Miley Cyrus’s sister Noah Cyrus clapped back at trolls, slamming her for her looks since she was 12.



In a Twitter post, Noah wrote, “Im so f***ing tired of y'all commenting on every damn thing i do since I was a f***ing kid.”

She added, “Y'all are gon' say i'm breathing wrong next ... i am v aware theres a lot of you who don't like me or the way i look. you guys have made it very clear since i was probably younger than 12. I'm used to it. but for the younger kids pls don't let them grow up with that kinda hatred. it f***s someone up just chill the f**k out???”

Noah was in the news previously for revealing that she used to hide from online bullying in her room.

“Being in my room with the lights off, hiding from the world, that's not a way to live for such a young girl. So, you know, whenever I think about how many other people are going through the same thing - especially at the age I was at - there are so many more people out there,” Noah said.

She further stated, “I think that whenever I see other artists like myself speaking out and talking about it, it makes me really happy because I didn't really have that when I was growing up.”