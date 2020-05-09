Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani buy stunning $13 million mansion in Los Angeles

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are taking the next step in their relationship. As reported by Variety, the couple has bought their first home together which is a lavish mansion worth $13.2 million in Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, the 13,000 square ft. home has three floors and sits on a very private 1.6-acre lot, situated in LA’s San Fernando Valley.

The gated property also has a number of impressive amenities, including a four-car garage, a state-of-the-art movie theater, as well as a large outdoor pool and spa.

It also contains a cabana with an outdoor kitchen and its own wet bar.

Shelton and Stefani are currently isolating together in Oklahoma, along with her three sons and other family members.

“My mom and step-dad live about 10 miles from here, I haven’t seen them since the middle of March except waving from the truck window. That’s about it,” Shelton said during a recent virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.