Sindh govt issues guidelines for self-isolation amid coronavirus crisis

Unsplash/United Nations COVID-19 Response (@unitednations)/Junwei Ren/via The News

As Pakistan experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, with the peak yet to come and almost 27,000 people having contracted COVID-19, the Sindh government's Health and Population Welfare Department has released a list of guidelines, including do's and don'ts, for those in self-isolation.

With upwards of 600 deaths, the Sindh health department has also included information as to who to contact should a person experience symptoms of COVID-19.

Do's

• Stay in a well-ventilated room

• Make sure your family stays in a separate room and remains absolutely distanced from you till you get cured

• Designate only one family member/other person to take care of you but ensure that they maintain distance and and adhere to no-contact policy with the use of proper personal protective equipment (PPEs)

• Perform hand hygiene frequently. Use a hand rub (hand wash) or soap and water

• Cover your mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and immediately dispose of the tissue

• Use a dustbin with a lid after disposing tissues and other waste products

• Line the dustbin with a bag and make sure the bag is tied tightly before throwing

• Use a surgical mask; change it if it becomes wet

• Wash your clothes in warm water and ensure that the person doing the laundry washes their hands immediately after picking up the clothes

• Make sure you have access to several weeks of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home

Don'ts

• Maintain absolute isolation ad do not go outside your room

• Do not have any visitors over at your home

• Do not have people with weak immunity, old age or chronic conditions take care of you

• Do not touch your face unnecessarily

• Do not shake your clothes after removing

• Do not let your clothes touch the body of the person picking them up

When to consult a doctor?

If you decide to stay home and one or more of the following symptoms appear, immediately report to your doctor

• Fever;

• Cough;

• Shortness of breath or trouble breathing;

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest;

• Confusion

• Bluish lips or face

Who to contact?

When a doctor is being assigned to you, they will make a daily call to inquire about your health. Make sure that you extend your full cooperation for the betterment of your health

In case of any emergency or worsening of the symptoms, please make a call to your designated doctor and they shall arrange all the required facilities for you

In case your doctor does not attend your calls due, please inform the Sindh Control Room and it shall arrange the referral services for you immediately

Sindh Control Room contact numbers

• 021-99204452

• 021-99206565

• 0316-0111712