Shaniera Akram urges fans to follow rules after lockdown eases

Shaniera Akram, wife of former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram, has urged people to follow the rules if the lockdown eases and you must go out.



Shaniera turned to Twitter after it was decided to substantially ease the lockdown from May 9 in Pakistan.

She tweeted, “If the lockdown eases and you must go out, just follow the rules, wear a mask, gloves and always maintain social distances. The responsibility is up to us! #CoronaFreePakistan.”

“Lifting or easing the lockdown even if only in phases, does not in any way mean we are on the other side of this. The lockdown lift has been implemented to help our economy not our social lives,” she further said and added “The second wave is coming and All of us need to follow the rules, now more than ever.”

Shaniera has been trying to create awareness among the people about the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, she had said “scientists, doctors and politicians cannot stop the virus from spreading. People are the only ones who can. We cant leave this all up to them. We need to play our part too! #StayAtHome #WeCanBeatThis #TogetherApart.”