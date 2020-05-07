Jennifer Aniston's pal Courteney Cox indulges in 'Friends', reveals favourite episode

Courteney Cox has revealed that she is binge-watching 'Friends' in quarantine amid coronavirus crisis.

Opening up about her favourite episode, Courteney Cox said she loves watching classic soap Friends in quarantine. The actress is revisiting the iconic drama she starred on to revive memories of the show.

Courteney, during her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', revealed her favourite episode. "The Thanksgiving episodes are my favourite," she said.

The show featured numerous Thanksgiving episodes. This includes the gang's first Thanksgiving, the one with Brad Pitt's cameo and the one where Monica and Chandler realised they are having a baby, via surrogacy. However, Courteney revealed her favourite episode was the one with the flashback.



"The Thanksgiving one where we all had the flashback [is my favourite]," she said. The flashback episode revisited every character's best Thanksgiving memories. This including the one where Fat Monica met Chandler and the lynchpin moment that resulted in Monica getting into shape.

Courteney confessed she loved playing the overweight version of Monica. She admitted it was one of her favourite memories from the show.

"I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free. I could dance...like you [Ellen] and just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. Those are really good episodes," she revealed.