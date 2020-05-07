Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi dazzle in dashing outfits during tennis practice

Kylie Jenner, who grew up with an Olympian parent,was seen on the tennis court of her new $36.5M Holmby Hills mansion on Tuesday

The next day (Wednesday), her daughter Stormi appeared on the same court while wearing a cute blue outfit, seemingly taking tennis class from her mother .



The little fairy sported blue tie-dye top and matching shorts with white shoes. Her hair was pulled up into a neat bun and she held onto a blue racket.

Stormi looked down as she smiled, clearly happy with the little tennis balls.

While,The billionaire makeup mogul donned black outfit and matching tennis racket.

Being impressed by little girl, one of the fan commented: 'Best dressed toddler award goes to Stormi' and another commenting, 'She’s so stylish!'

View this post on Instagram bestie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 6, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT







