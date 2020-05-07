close
Thu May 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 7, 2020

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi dazzle in dashing outfits during tennis practice

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 07, 2020

Kylie Jenner, who grew up with an Olympian parent,was seen on the tennis court of her new $36.5M Holmby Hills mansion on Tuesday

The next day (Wednesday), her daughter Stormi appeared on the same court while wearing a cute blue outfit, seemingly  taking  tennis class from  her mother .

The little fairy sported  blue tie-dye top and matching shorts with white shoes. Her hair was pulled up into a neat bun and she held onto a blue racket.

Stormi looked down as she smiled, clearly happy with the little tennis balls.

While,The billionaire makeup mogul donned black outfit and matching tennis racket.

Being impressed by little girl,  one of the fan commented: 'Best dressed toddler award goes to Stormi' and another commenting, 'She’s so stylish!'

View this post on Instagram

bestie

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment