Wed May 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2020

Priyanka Chopra cuddles her dog Gino as she and Nick Jonas hunker down in LA

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 06, 2020

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with her pet dog Gino.The actress adopted the German Shepherd as a gift for her husband, Nick Jonas, for their one year anniversary

The Quantico star delightedly snuggled up to her German Shepherd  in a heartwarming photo she put on social media Tuesday.

The 37-year-old global star was seen hunkering down in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas. They  were joined by their beloved dog. The actress assured her fans on Instagram: 'I promise Gino loves my cuddles.'


She brought Gino home last November as an early anniversary present for Nick, whom she married in Jodhpur the previous December.

