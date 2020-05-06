close
Wed May 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2020

Britney Spears reveals truth about boyfriend Sam Asghari

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 06, 2020

Pop singer Britney Spears told a court official that she wanted to have a baby with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The 38-year-old reportedly had hoped to start a family with her 26-year-old boyfriend, but she failed to do so because of her conservatorship.

As per reports, Britney, last year. told the probate investigator that she had desire to have a baby. But, her dad [Jamie Spears] did not want Britney to get pregnant.

Last September, Jamie temporarily relinquished his powers to Britney's care manager Jodi Pais Montgomery due to "personal health reasons."

Britney's father, James "Jamie" Spears, 67, was appointed her co-conservator in 2008.

It is learnt that her conservatorship has reportedly been extended until at least the end of August, because of COVID-19. 

