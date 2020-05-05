Sylvester Stallone reveals he's working on sequel to 'Demolition Man'

Sylvester Stallone has revealed that he's planning to make a sequel to the 1993 action movie 'Demolition Man'.

The 'Rambo', in a video message on Instagram, said: "We're working on it right now with Warner Bros. and it's looking fantastic. So, that should come out, that's going to happen."

"That's gonna happen," Stallone said, though he didn't mention a studio involved with the project. "That's been in the works for like 20 years."



He starred in 'Demolition Man' as a cop who is cryogenically frozen in the '90s but then awoken in 2032 to take on a 20th-century criminal, played by Wesley Snipes. The film also stars Sandra Bullock and Nigel Hawthorne.



The film recently resurfaced in the popular consciousness when there were concerns of a toilet paper shortage following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.