Kate Middleton’s stunning birthday portraits of Princess Charlotte leaves royal fans gushing. Photo: Woman's Own

May marks the birthday of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and in order to commemorate the event, the palace released photos of the young royal which are said to have been taken by her mother Kate Middleton.

The Kensington royal’s official Instagram account posted two separate posts for the princess’s birthday, each with an endearing caption.

The first revealed Princess Charlotte’s involvements in her very first charity event. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow."

The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.

Another post was released, which thanked royal fans for their heartwarming birthday wishes. It read, "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!"



However, even Queen Elizabeth’s official Instagram page marked the momentous occasion with a loving birthday wish straight from the monarch herself. It read, "Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte who is celebrating her 5th birthday today!"





