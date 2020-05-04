Adnan Siddiqui’s son Zayd turns him into Wolverine

Adnan Siddiqui’s son Zayd gives him ‘Wolverine’ look: Check Out

Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui shared a photo of him depicting the character of Wolverine from X-Men and said that coronavirus lockdown is the best time people can spend with their kids.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram and shared a photo of him in which his son Zayd gave him an X-Men inspired makeover.

Adnan Siddiqui said, “This is best time we can spend with our kids, how about letting them use their creativity on you and share some pictures?"

"Here’s Zayd’s depiction of Wolverine (X-Men) on yours truly.”

He went on to say, “Master Zayd, making his debut in direction, styling, hair and photography. Liked his debut?”



Adnan recently returned to Pakistan from US and after completing his quarantine the actor is spending time with family.