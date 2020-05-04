Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dish the dirt in new explosive royal biography

Following their exit from the British royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now narrating their true story in a tell-all biography, details of which have now come to surface.

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the journalists they picked for the explosive biography that will narrate their side of the story.

The upcoming book has now been titled as Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

As per reports, the couple gave interviews for the book to the authors before they left the United Kingdom for Canada.

Dey Street Books, publisher of the biography also released a description that states, the book “goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond.”

The front cover of the book features a shot of the pair from their 2018 visit to the Sussex County.

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book will hit shelves on August 11, this year.

Scobie is the Royal Editor at Large for BAZAAR.com, whereas Durand is a royal contributor for Elle and OprahMag.com.

It has been speculated that the book could expose their side of the story and bring to the forefront additional startling details about the Sussex pair’s exit that sent shockwaves down the world.