Harry, Meghan Markle looking to buy $13mn mansion next to Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck

Meghan and Harry are eyeing a $13million mansion in the neighborhood of Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck

Following their exit from the British royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still keeping an eye out for the house of their dreams in Los Angeles as they embark on an independent chapter in their lives.

As per the latest intel to slip out of the Sussex household, the pair is eyeing a $13million mansion that they wish to purchase in the neighborhood of Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck.

As per a report by The Sun, citing a source, the mansion will also have an annex for Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, who would reportedly be moving in with the Sussex couple.

“Once quarantine and lockdown are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad - and they want Doria to be included in these plans,” said the source.

“She is hugely independent though, and doesn't want to be in their space. She will have her own granny annex,” they added.

It was further revealed that the Duchess of Sussex wants to stay close to her 63-year-old mother who is ‘her rock’ now that she has lost trust in people, apart from those in her close friends and family circles.

“The family have been joking that Meghan and Harry will now have a babysitter on tap, but the reality is Meghan doesn't trust many people and Doria is her rock and her biggest champion,” the insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Harry too has drawn closer to Doria and is happy about the idea of her living close to them, as he has grown increasingly distant from his own family members.

“Harry has also grown close to her so, believe it or not, he was receptive to the idea of living with his mother-in-law,” said the source.

The mansion is said to have six bedrooms in the vicinity of Los Angeles’ high-class neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades.

“Obviously, under lockdown, they won't be moving house any time soon but they are both looking forward to laying down more permanent roots in Los Angeles, and making it home,” the grapevine disclosed.

The property also boasts of a swimming pool, cinema, a pergola as well as a breathtaking view of the sea.

The gated-community also comes with a lush garden spanning over one acre, including a massive play area that will keep Archie occupied.

For the first year of their new life, the couple is getting financed by Harry’s father Prince Charles.

Presently, the mansion is under the ownership of Fast and Furious producer Steve Chasman who put the property up on sale back in September.