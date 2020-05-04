Jennifer Lopez looks radiant in the air wearing chic white outfit

Jennifer Lopez looked utterly angelic as she was caught mid-jump while donning a pretty off-white outfit.

The 'Hustlers' actress told her millions of followers to keep their chins up as she jumps up in the air sporting chic white dress for gratitude-filled Instagram post.



The singer/actress revealed some of the ways she tried to reflect during such uncertain times.



The-50-year- old superstar looked like she was flying in the air, donning a flirty A-line attire with a hemline about mid-thigh. Her warm brown hair looked like it was in its natural texture, with a few golden streaks throughout.



She captioned the stunning post: "In this time, when it’s so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don’t have and don’t know the answers to... I make it a habit to say three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I’m lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day."

"Could be anything... and I try to change them so they are not the same everyday,' she explained before telling her beloved fans 'Stay positive and stay safe. Love you and miss you all... together we will soon be," she added.







