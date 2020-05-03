Tyler Cameron is ‘excited’ about ex Gigi Hadid having a baby with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron’s relationship may have ended only after a brief period but the two still seem to be on amicable terms.

The reality TV star recently opened up about the news of his former flame, Gigi Hadid expecting a child with Zayn Malik, expressing his full faith in the supermodel becoming an ‘amazing mother.’

In an interview with Josh Cohen and the Home Team on ESPN West Palm, the 27-year-old former Bachelor star said Gigi will take the world of motherhood by storm.

“If anything, I am excited for her, I am happy for her. She is going to be an incredible mother,” he said.

He also, once again denied rumous of him being the father of the unborn child, saying: “No, no, but she is going to be the most incredible mother. She’s a caring, sweet person and she’s going to be amazing.”

Earlier, fans had been speculating that the biological father of Gigi’s child was Tyler instead of Zayn, but the rumours were soon refuted.

Tyler had to jump in to set the record straight about the circulating buzz.

“Y’all are wrong in the comments. Y’all are terrible,” he said to users flooding his live session with congratulatory messages assuming about Hadid’s pregnancy with him.







