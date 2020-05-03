Prince Harry’s life has taken a turn for the worst after moving to LA with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles at the start of this year for a much-needed fresh start.



As reported by Daily Mail, the former Duke is really feeling the pressures of this change.

According to a well-believed source has revealed to the outlet that Prince Harry has recently told his friends how his life has turned completely upside down after moving to the US.

Harry would have been "better protected from the turmoil he has faced in recent times had he remained in the Armed Forces,” the sources said.

"Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well as his military appointments. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces," a source revealed to The Telegraph.

"He has been telling friends that he still can't believe this has happened. He can't believe his life has been turned upside down,” the insider added.

"He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don't think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did," the source said. "There is just a sense he might have been better protected [amidst the royal exit] if he was still in the Army."