Man arrested for allegedly raping, killing six-year-old in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A man was arrested here Thursday for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl before dumping her body in a park, local police confirmed.



According to police, the suspected rapist was arrested after he was identified through the CCTV footage obtained from cameras installed in the area. The clip showed the little girl walking alongside the man, they added.

The body of the child, who had been reported missing from Hyderabad's Bengali Colony, was recovered from Quaid-e-Millat Park. She had been killed after the rape, police added, citing an initial post-mortem report.

The arrested suspect told police during the questioning that he had convinced the little girl to accompany him by saying he would buy her clothes.