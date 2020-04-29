Gigi Hadid will quit modelling to start a family with Zain Malik?

The social media was buzzing with speculations and rumours about the supermodel's career amidst reports that Gigi Hadid was pregnant with on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik's child as she previously hinted to quit profession to start a family.



Gigi Hadid had dropped hints about quitting modelling to start a family long before her pregnancy news that took her fans by surprise.



The model, during an interaction with a magazine in February, expressed her desire to embrace motherhood and also mentioned that she might think about quitting modelling to start a family.

“I think that as I get older, one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling. I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full-time cooking!" Gigi said during the interview.



Fans have started speculating about the supermodel's career soon-after the happy news started surfacing on social media.

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their child together. The good news was recently released by a source close to Gigi’s family and the fans have been gushing about it ever since.



Gigi and the former One Direction singer (27), who rekindled their romance late last year, are currently practicing self-isolation at a farmhouse amid the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.





