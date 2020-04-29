Kate Middleton likely to get scrutinized by public after Charles takes the throne

When Prince Charles take on the throne, Kate Middleton will be pushed towards a new role

Kate Middleton has been getting prepared for her future role as Queen Consort to her husband Prince William.

However, when Prince Charles take on the throne, the Duchess of Cambridge will be pushed towards a new role that could make her subject to immense scrutiny.

As per a report by The Talko, the duchess will be expected to abide by the plans that will be set by the Prince of Wales for a monarchical reform that could hurl ample criticism towards Kate.

"Kate Middleton was heavily criticised when she first joined the Royal Family and might end up facing that scrutiny again when Prince Charles is King,” the publication reported.

“In order to appeal to as many people as possible, members of the Royal Family try not to get political. The Queen is supposed to remain politically neutral but some people wonder if Prince Charles will change things."

"He’s been outspoken on certain topics like global warming and even Prince Harry believes it’s important to modernise the British monarchy. If Prince Charles decided to push the boundaries of tradition, Prince William and Kate will have to get on board and help keep the family current and relatable.” it was further revealed.

Meanwhile the Cambridges have already exhibited their adaptability towards a wider role as they recurrently talk about causes close to their hearts.